Sekyere East: Sound Engineer Convicted For Stealing

The Effiduase District Court in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti region has sentenced a sound engineer to 18 months imprisonment in hard labour for unlawful entry and stealing.

Frank Kesse, alias D.J Romeo, pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided over by. Frank Ashitey Addo.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Richard Effah told the court that, the complainant is the Watchdog Committee Chairman of Apromase in the Ejisu Municipality.

He said on January 17 this year, at about 0400 hours, the complainant and his team were on their usual foot patrols in the community.

The prosecution said, the team had a tip-off that the convict was selling a Samsung television set valued at GHc 1,000.00 and a decoder valued at GHc 300.00 at a drinking spot.

The prosecution said the team proceeded to the site but the convict managed to escape but left the items.

He said the items were retrieved and sent to the nearby Domeabra Police station for safe keeping.

Chief Inspector Effah said on January 19 this year at about 0400 hours, the team again spotted the convict with a computer system unit, a decoder and a bag.

He said the convict was arrested and sent to the Police station where six pairs of sandals valued at GHc 100.00 and two Huawei mobile phones with chargers valued at GHc 420.00, were found in the bag.

According to the prosecution, the convict admitted stealing the items from the rooms of one Kofi Takyi and George Osei Boateng at Asawase and Krapa communities in the area.

He said after police investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.