dESH.DUBS praises black women on new invigorating single ‘Moye’

Right in time for his incoming EP, Zambezi star, dESH.DUBS gives fans a preview of his latest Reggae single, ‘Moye’ courtesy of Lazy Dope Records, alongside an official lyric video reflective of its theme. Listen/stream ‘Moye’ on all digital streaming platforms worldwide

With his previous extended play ‘’Above the Wicked’’ a complete success and barely a year old, ‘Moye’ scores yet another win for the Dutch-based act with a premiere on one of Europe’s biggest Reggae platforms, Reggaeville on October 9.

On the energetic sound, dESH.DUBS confidently flexes his rasping vocal chops as he hits that sweet spot of not being too loud, but hyper enough to get anyone jammin’ non-stop. Like on his previous offerings, dESH.DUBS’ unique toasting style is pervasive on the new release, striking a good balance between relevance and catchiness.

When asked how ‘Moye’ came about, dESH.DUBS shared: ‘’The idea behind ‘Moye’ came after a discussion with a friend about women’s liberation in the US; generally how black women in particular still rise up to the occasion despite decades of abuse and right infringement. I was inspired to make a fun song that speaks on this remarkable ‘strength and resilience’ while supporting and appreciating black women worldwide at the same time’’.

‘Moye’ was programmed by German producer, Hendrik Remmers of SoulFyah Production and mastered by Ivo Statinsk in Amsterdam, Holland.