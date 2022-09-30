Dormaahene lauds efforts to document ‘Bono’ dialect

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs has described efforts to document the ‘Bono’ language as laudable initiative and assured his support to make it a reality.

He said the documentation of the ‘Bono’ language was long overdue and called on academicians in the region to support the process as well, saying successful documentation of the language would not only benefit the region, but the nation at large.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, also the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area gave the assurance when the Management and Board of the ‘Bono Twi Documentation Project’ visited to update the Bono Regional House of Chiefs on the progress made so far, and to solicit for their support towards the project.

“Documentation of the Bono language is worth supporting because it would be of great academic and economic benefit for not only the Bono people, but Ghanaians in general”, he stated.

He therefore released an office space for the project at Dormaa-Ahenkro to facilitate its successful implementation and also pledged to provide other necessary assistance should the need arise.

Nana Akosua Kumi Sasraku Sradaa, the Adontenhemaa of Aboabo Number Four in the Dormaa Traditional Area, and the Project’s treasurer thanked Osagyefo Badu II and the members of the Regional House Chiefs for their support and encouragement, and assured the commitment of the Management and the Board of hard work to achieve successful outcome.