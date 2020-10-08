Data Protection Commission under the auspices of the ministry of Communications has launched a new Regulation and Compliance Software to increase transparency, Build Trust between the Commission, Data Controllers and Data Subjects; all in the effort towards National Transformation.

The Data Protection Commission(DPC) was established by Act 843 in 2012 to train and up skill data protection professionals, educate the public to reduce the skills and knowledge deficit, support entities in the public and private sector with good governance of digitised data, and keep abreast with international best practices for protecting data and the privacy of individuals.

Delivering the Keynote address at the launch, minister of Communications also member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West, Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, said, DPC has, since July 2017, addressed several inherited challenges with the support of the Ministry of Communications to improve its state of maturity as a newly established government institution; such as enhancing the capacity of its personnel and the acquisition of a state-of-the-art Registration Software for a more effective and efficient delivery of its mandate.

The sector minister added that the Ministry of Communications, with the cross-functional delivery of its agencies, is systematically closing the digital gap with various interventions, weaving together the strands of achievement to ensure that we are progressively delivering transparency and promoting efficiency and trust in public and private institutions for a transformed Ghana.

“Considering the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on businesses, and in accordance with the regulations of section 94 of Act 843 empowering the Minster to extend the transitional period for Data Controllers, I have directed the Commission to grant an Amnesty for six months from the 1st of October 2020 to 31st March 2021 to allow defaulting Data Controllers to register with the Commission, and pay just the current year’s amount due; waiving any applicable arrears,” She said.

Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful further stated that with the increasing use of ICT tools and virtual platforms and services in all sectors of daily life was amplified by the COVID 19 pandemic which has introduced the new normal and made social and physical distancing an imperative,it is vital that we safeguard the data that is generated, that we put out there, and handle it in a secure manner.