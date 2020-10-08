The member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency in the Greater Accra region, Hon Ursula Owusu Ekuful, received massive support and enthusiasm from the citizens in the constituency who joined her to file her nomination forms to the electoral commission’s office at Dansoman in the Ablekuma West constituency.

She was flanked by the party executives, aged, youth, NPP Loyal Ladies and students who have received tremendous support from NPP government’s free SHS policy.

Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, is seeking for re-election into Ghana’s Parliament for the second term and retain the seat which she took from NDC on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party in the 2016 general election.

Speaking to the media, Hon Ursula Owusu Ekuful, said her constituents have seen her track record for the last four years in parliament and has decided to give her the nod once again to do more for them.

Emphasizing on her confidence, she indicated that, her office as a member of Parliament being supported by president Akuffo Addo’s government has help her to executed much developmental projects for the people which includes, roads infrastructure, classroom blocks, health care delivery, potable water, security, will give her the opportunity to retain the seat come December, 7th.

The women’s rights activists seized the opportunity to call on all party faithfuls to come out in their numbers on December 7th to vote massively for the great elephant party so she will exceed 56.96%, she got in the 2016 general elections.