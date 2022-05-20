Driver Convicted On His Own Plea

An Accra Circuit Court has convicted a driver, Adam Nyagsim,42, for defrauding by false pretense.

He was convicted on his own plea and remanded into Prison custody.

The Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh deferred the sentencing to June 1, 2022.

Prosecuting Police Inspector Eric Pobee told the Court that the complainant was an unemployed and resided at Ashaiman

The Prosecution said on September 21, 2021, the complainant formed a WhatsApp Group by name “Organisation of Islamic Education” to educate the youth on the teachings of Islam.

Inspector Pobee said Mr Nyagsim joined the Group and informed the members that he had a link with a mining company based in Sweden and had permission from the company to recruit people from Ghana to work in the mines.

The Prosecution said Mr Nyagsim charged GHS7,000.00 as processing fee and that the interested person would pay GHS3,500.00 while working in the mines.

Inspector Pobee 32 persons showed up and expressed interest, so the complainant took charge and received a total said sum of GHS112,150.00 in bits from the interested persons and sent same to Mr Nyagsim on MTN mobile money number as provided by Mr Nyagsim.

The Prosecution said after collecting the money, Mr Nyagsim made the complainant to organise the members to meet him at the Ako Adjei Interchange.

Inspector Pobee said Mr Nyagsim failed to turn up but went to hide himself.

The Prosecution said on May 16, 2022, the complainant had information that, Mr Nyagsim was on his way to a place near the Kotobabi Police Station and that was where they caused his arrest.

Inspector Pobee said Mr Nyagsim was handed over to the Police for investigation.

During investigation, Mr Nyagsim admitted the offence and mentioned one Frank as his accomplice but failed to lead the Police to the said Frank.