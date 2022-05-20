Case Tracking System is 99 per cent safe and secured – Mr Ahanogbe

Mr Fred Clinton Ahanogbe, a focal person, Inter-regional Bridge Group, says Ghana’s Case Tracking System (CTS) is 99 per cent safe and secured.

He said all the servers on which the application ran were encrypted, end to end.

Mr Ahanogbe made this known at the USAID Justice Security Support Activity Town Hall Meeting on the Case Tracking System and the relevance of deploying the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism in resolving cases, in Accra.

The meeting organized by the Legal Resources Centre and the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Africa Office, is to educate the participants on how the CTS will improve the work of the justice sector institutions and access to justice in the country and the citizen’s role in the functionality of the system.

It is also to increase knowledge on the ADR and where to access its services

The implementing partners for the CTS, comprising the Legal Resources Centre, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative and Crime Check Foundation and Inter-regional Bridge Group are being supported by USAID.

The CTS is an integrated software that tracks criminal cases in the Justice delivery system from the inception until their disposition.

Institutions linked to the system are Ghana Police Service, EOCO, Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, Legal Aid Commission, Judicial Service and Ghana Prisons Service.

Mr Ahanogbe said some of the security features which included robotic password, authentication help, identification of malicious threats from third party application or malware sent by a robot or AI.

“CTS has password security feature that allows user to add signs, characters and symbols that makes its difficult to bypass or brute force by unauthorised user,” he added.

On the advantages of the CTS, the focal person said it was a centralised data, easy to access and case tracking regardless of the location.

He said it allowed for concurrent updating of case information by relevant functional users.

“It serves as the ability to generate statistics and reports to guide and make informed decisions,” he added.

Mr Ahanogbe said the CTS improved harmonisation and inter-agency relationship between the Justice sector institutions.

He said it also helped in the administration of justice.

Mrs Esther Ahulu, Programme Manager, CHRI, said previously there was lack of communication and coordination between those institutions.

She said the CTS being implemented would improve on communication and coordination.

Mrs Ahulu said the Courts were over burden with a lot of cases, hence the need for the use of ADR mechanism to help resolve some of the minor cases.

The CTS, which is supported by the USAID, was launched by the government in 2018. It has online, offline and Android versions.