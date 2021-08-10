Driver remanded for stealing from patients on admission

A 22-year-old commercial driver under the pretext of visiting a patient on admission at the Afari Community Hospital, stole a mobile phone of a patient and has therefore been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie circuit court.

Rockson Oppong is said to have gone to the hospital located in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality around 11pm on July 26, this year, pretending to visit a patient, but ended up stealing the mobile phone of a patient on admission.

His plea was not taken and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on August 19 this year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that the suspect came to the hospital in his Nissan Urvan bus ostensibly to visit a patient.

He went to ward two of the Hospital and took away a Samsung Galaxy phone valued at GHC900.00 and GHC40.00 cash, belonging to one of the patients on admission at the ward.

The prosecutor said he quickly ran into the car and sped off but the security officer on duty at the time saw him.

DSP Dalmeida said the next day Oppong went back to the facility and told the security that he saw some thieves there the previous night and was ready to help the security to arrest the thieves.

However, the security man who had noticed him the previous night arrested and handed him to the Nkawie police.

The prosecution said Oppong admitted the offence in his caution statement and the police have launched investigation into the matter.