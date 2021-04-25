Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs stunned Great Olympics 4-1 on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday.

The home side opened the scoring in the 26th with a sublime strike from Simon Martey who latched on an accurate pass from Elliah Kofi Jnr.

Kofi Jnr. doubled the lead for the home side two minutes to halftime.

Midfielder Michael Asamoah increased the advantage for Dwarfs just two minutes after recess where he connected a pass from Leventus Arthur.

Substitute Enock Afram sealed the victory in the 88th minute making it two goals in two matches – before Gladson Awako pulled one back for Great Olympics in stoppage time.

Ebusua Dwarfs move to the 8th place while Olympics drop to the 3rd after 21 Premier League.