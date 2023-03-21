ECOWAS Commission and Republic of The Gambia trains researchers on modern research techniques and methodologies

The Directorate of Human Development and Social Affairs of the ECOWAS Commission in collaboration with the Republic of The Gambia through the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) has concluded a capacity-building workshop for Researchers on Research Writing Methodologies and Research Projects in the Gambia.

The closing ceremony, held at the Ministry’s premises in Bijilo, was marked by the award of certificates to participants for having completed 10 days of intensive training in The Gambia.

In his remarks, the Honourable Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Professor Pierre Gomez, thanked the ECOWAS Commission for the successful implementation of this training workshop. He encouraged participants to utilize the knowledge and skills they have garnered during the course of the workshop to come up with research proposals and projects that will have an impact on national and international development.

The Resident Representative at the ECOWAS Permanent Mission in The Gambia, Mrs. Miatta Lily French expressed gratitude to the government of Republic of The Gambia for facilitating the workshop. She added that ECOWAS has adopted its new vision called VISION 2050 whose mandate is to achieve a fully integrated community of peoples in a peaceful, prosperous region with strong institutions that respect fundamental freedoms and work for inclusive and sustainable development. She highlighted that in this vision, Science, Technology, and Innovation intend to contribute to transforming all the Member States into countries with intermediate economies with an impact in the socio-economic and environmental sectors. She advised the participants to make the best use of the knowledge acquired during the training to improve their professional research works.