ECOWAS Commission, Stakeholders Assess Child Policy Act

The Representative of the Child Development Department , Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in Nigeria, Mrs. Mariam Shaibu in her opening address stated that the meeting was timely and congratulated ECOWAS for its various initiatives dovoted to improving the rights of the child.

The Meeting featured the presentation of the Child Policy and Strategic Plan 2019-2030, the draft ECOWAS Child Rights Information Management System (ECRIMS), the Template for reporting on Implementation of Child Policy by Member States and other initiatives and activities on Child Rights by the ECOWAS Commission.

Member States also presented the status of implementation of the ECOWAS Child Policy in their countries and highlighted key areas of priority for the future.

In her Closing Remarks, Dr. Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe, represented by Mr. Olatunde Olayemi thanked the participants for the keen insights brought to the fore in the meeting and the commitment of the Member States, including in their agreement to submit all Country Reports for 2023 and continued collaboration in the establishment of the ECRIMS.

Participants at the workshop, in addition Officers from the ECOWAS Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs and Member States Directors responsible for Child Rights, included a number of member organizations of the the Regional Working Group on Child Protection (RWGP), namely : UNICEF, MAEJT, SSI-AO, SOS Village d’enfants.