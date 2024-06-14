ECOWAS Hosts Consumer Protection Training Workshop in Togo

From June 10-14, 2024, the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA) convened a pivotal training workshop in Lome, Togo, focused on bolstering expertise in consumer protection among national stakeholders.

The workshop was designed to deepen participants’ understanding of Directive A/DIR.2/07/23, a landmark consumer protection policy adopted by ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in July 2023.

Key objectives of the workshop included enhancing comprehension of competition policy in the context of consumer protection, refining the management of consumer protection cases, fostering collaboration among consumer protection bodies and advocacy groups, promoting consumer education and empowerment, and addressing complex cross-border consumer protection issues.

The opening ceremony featured prominent speakers including Dr. Simeon Koffi, ERCA’s Executive Director, Ambassador Barros Bacar Banjai, ECOWAS Resident Representative to Togo, and Mr. Comlan Yakpey, Secretary General of Togo’s Ministry of Trade, Crafts, and Local Consumption.

Dr. Koffi stressed the workshop’s significance in building the capacity of stakeholders involved in competition and consumer protection across ECOWAS Member States. He emphasized the workshop’s role as a pivotal platform for knowledge sharing and networking among diverse stakeholders.

Ambassador Banjai highlighted the collaborative efforts between ERCA and national protection agencies that led to the adoption of the consumer protection directive. He urged Member States to implement the directive promptly to safeguard consumers, particularly amidst prevailing political and security challenges.

Mr. Yakpey expressed appreciation for ECOWAS’s support in advancing community programs in Togo and underscored the critical need for addressing smuggling, which undermines competition regulations and economic growth. He also underscored the importance of raising awareness about consumer rights across all ECOWAS Member States.

The workshop in Togo marks the initiation of an extensive training program aimed at fortifying consumer protection frameworks across the ECOWAS region, reflecting ECOWAS’s commitment to enhancing consumer rights and economic stability.