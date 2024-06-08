Education is Key to Community Development – Education Director

Mr Mac-Peter Dunatonu, the Adaklu District Director of Education, has reiterated the importance of education as the cornerstone for community development.

He said providing the needed resources to achieve this goal played a pivotal role in the shaping of education within communities.

Mr Dunatonu said this at a ceremony at Adaklu Waya when Mr Michael Kwashie Agede, a Philanthropist donated some items to the District Directorate of Education and Junior High School finalists in the area.

The items include two photocopier machines and 10 realms of A4 sheets for the Directorate and 1200 pieces of mathematical sets for the students.

He said in an era where digital resources were increasingly becoming important, having reliable photocopiers would allow teachers to provide students with essential learning materials, administer tests and facilitate administrative tasks.

He thanked the benefactor for his support, assuring that it was not only an investment in the current educational infrastructure, but also a profound testament of support for the future of the youth of Adaklu.

The Director intimated that the mathematical sets would also help the students engage with math in “a hands-on” manner and enhance their problem-solving skills.

He was full of praise for Mr Agede for his influencing support towards the educational needs of the district, adding “your support to pay half of the rent of the District Director of Education is worth emulating.”

Mr Dunatonu called on other individuals and organisations to emulate Mr Agede by donating in cash or kind to support the educational needs of the district.

Mr Agede, presenting the items, said they were his widow’s mite to boost education in the district and complement the National Democratic Congress’ vision of “building the Ghana that we wanted,” of which education was no exception.

He expressed the donation would spur the students on to excel at the forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Mr Agede, who contested the last Adaklu Constituency NDC Parliamentary primary but lost, advised the BECE candidates to develop an effective study strategy to enable them to excel in the examination.

He mentioned some of the strategies as creating study schedules, taking notes, using memory devices, practicing active learning, joining effective study groups and studying enough past questions.