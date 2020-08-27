Egypt reported on Thursday 237 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total cases in the country to 98,062, Egyptian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The new cases marked a slight increase in Egypt’s daily COVID-19 infections, for it was the second day they exceeded 200 since Aug. 1, when they reached 238 and kept declining since then. The country saw a record 1,774 daily infections on June 19.

Meanwhile, 25 patients died in Egypt from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, raising the death toll to 5,342, while 899 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 69,612, according to the statement.

The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining deaths and infections, Egypt has been easing restrictions over the past two months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been working together on fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.