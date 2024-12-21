Electoral Commission Recollates Results Amidst Disputes, NPP Secures Several Seats

The Electoral Commission (EC) is currently recollating results for several disputed constituencies following an order by the High Court in Accra.

The recollation process is being held at the EC’s former office in Ridge, Accra, and has seen the declaration of several parliamentary seats in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

So far, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has been declared the winner of the Nsawam Adoagyiri seat, while Patrick Boakye Yiadom has won the Obuasi East seat. Both results were announced despite the absence of National Democratic Congress (NDC) representatives, who raised concerns about the recollation process.

In the case of Tema Central, there remains a disagreement between the EC and the NDC over whether the recollation should start from scratch. Despite the dispute, Charles Forson of the NPP was declared the winner, securing 18,870 votes, narrowly edging out Ebi Bright, who had originally been declared the winner with 18,815 votes.

Additionally, the NPP has claimed victory in the Ahafo Ano North constituency, with Patrick Yaw Boamah winning the Okaikwei Central seat by securing 21,090 votes against the NDC’s Baba Saddiq, who polled 19,368.