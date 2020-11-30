Empact Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation, is organising a three-day capacity building workshop to empower young entrepreneurs to grab business opportunities beyond the COVID-19 crisis.

The three-day empowerment will tackle pressing local problems in the sectors of education, healthcare and agriculture.

Mr Ernest Armah, the Country Manager of Empact Ghana, a German-based NGO, said it was an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to utilise innovative and collaborative problem solving skills to help the community address challenges in the post COVID-19 era.

He said it was to promote a pipeline of entrepreneurial ideas in the youth to enable them to harness their knowledge towards the development of the nation.

Mr Armah said the workshop would promote a career option for young Ghanaians and German returnees and stimulate collaboration among like-minded innovators to come up with better solutions for the challenges facing the country.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had transformed how businesses were transacted, and “we are equipping the participants on digital marketing skills on how they could market their businesses and ideas to their customers.”

Mr Dominic Sepenu, Co-Founder of Leadmonger, an Advertising Agency, speaking on the topic; “Digital Marketing in the era of COVID-19,” said digital marketing would enable businesses to offer their products and services to customers in the pandemic era and beyond.

He said it would help the young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and how to improve on their products through online marketing.

Mr Sepenu said the workshop would enable them generate leads and how to convert them into sales for their products and services.

He said the digital market in Ghana was big and that there was the need for the young entrepreneurs to leverage on the opportunities that had been provided.

He urged the participants to learn more about the problems the country faced and find solutions to them.