Energy Minister Designate John Jinapor Criticizes NPP for Ignoring Election Loss Lessons

Energy Minister Designate, John Abdulai Jinapor, has slammed the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to learn from their defeat in the 2024 elections, accusing them of continuing to deceive the public and take Ghanaians for granted, even while in opposition.

In a recent social media post, Jinapor expressed his frustration with the party’s unsubstantiated claims and suggested that their behavior could further alienate voters.

Jinapor’s comments were prompted by allegations that he had flown to Nigeria on a private jet costing 14,000 Euros per hour. He vehemently denied the accusations, clarifying that he has not used state funds for any personal travel since his nomination as Energy Minister Designate. He pointed out that the NPP’s failure to address the realities of their electoral defeat and focus on misinformation could prolong their time in opposition.

“It looks like these NPP minions and propagandists have not learnt any lessons from their abysmal and embarrassing 38% defeat,” Jinapor wrote. “For the records, I have not spent one GHS1 of state funds on any trip since my nomination and subsequent vetting.” He added that, based on the NPP’s current approach, he believes the party may perform even worse in the 2028 elections.

Jinapor’s remarks underscore the deepening rift between the ruling government and the NPP, as the opposition party continues to grapple with the aftermath of its poor showing in the 2024 elections. As political tensions rise, the Energy Minister Designate’s comments reflect a growing sense of confidence in the ruling party’s ability to retain public support while criticizing the opposition’s failure to change course.