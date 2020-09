Following are the English League Cup results on Tuesday:

Third round

Luton 0 Manchester United 3 (Mata 44-pen, Rashford 88, Greenwood 90+2)

Newport 3 (Abrahams 18-pen, Labadie 28, Amond 65) Watford 1 (Penaranda 54-pen)

West Brom 2 (Robson-Kanu 56-pen, 66-pen) Brentford 2 (Marcondes 58, Forss 73-pen), Brentford won 5-4 on penalties

West Ham 5 (Snodgrass 18, Haller 45, 90+1, Yarmolenko 56-pen, 90+2) Hull 1 (Wilks 70)

Postponed (due to coronavirus outbreak)

Leyton Orient v Tottenham

