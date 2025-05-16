Eni Advances Clean Energy Transition in 2024 Sustainability Report

Global energy firm Eni has outlined significant progress in emissions reduction and renewable energy expansion in its latest sustainability report, “Eni for 2024: A Just Transition.”

The voluntary disclosure highlights the company’s dual focus on environmental targets and social impact across its 21 operating countries.

CEO Claudio Descalzi emphasized Eni’s transformation strategy: “Our ability to anticipate global changes through innovation defines us.” The report reveals a 55% reduction in upstream operational emissions since 2018, with plans to nearly eliminate methane emissions by 2030. The company’s renewable energy arm, Plenitude, now delivers 4 GW of clean power to 10 million customers worldwide, supported by 21,000 EV charging points.

Eni’s biofuel production reached 1.65 million tonnes in 2024 through its Enilive division, with ambitions to triple capacity by 2030. The conversion of its Livorno refinery to biofuel production and deployment of advanced computing systems like the HPC6 supercomputer demonstrate its technological commitment to the energy transition.

The report details extensive social programs, including partnerships with the International Labour Organization to improve supply chain labor conditions and over 100 community development projects. Eni’s transparency efforts exceed new EU CSRD requirements, maintaining its nineteen-year tradition of voluntary sustainability reporting.

Energy analysts note Eni’s integrated approach mirrors industry-leading transitions, particularly in balancing legacy operations with renewable growth. The company’s water positivity goals and SAF production targets position it as a key player in addressing aviation’s decarbonization challenges.