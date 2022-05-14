Ethiopia plans to cover 60 percent of pharmaceuticals supply through domestic production

The Ethiopian government on Friday disclosed ongoing efforts to cover the East African country’s 60 percent of pharmaceutical and medicinal supply through domestic production within the next five years.

The statement was made by Ethiopia’s Minister of Health Lia Tadesse, while addressing a consultative event held with pharmaceutical manufacturing industries and stakeholders, the state-run Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported.

The Ethiopian health minister underscored the Ethiopian government’s keen interest to support local pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturing industries so as to improve the domestic supply of medicines and pharmaceutical products.

The Ethiopian government has been expressing its concern about the minimal share of local medical drugs production for the country’s domestic use, as the large-scale import of drugs and medical products exerted strong pressure on the country’s economy.

Figures from the Ethiopian government show that the East African country imports in excess of 85 percent of its medicines and pharmaceutical product needs from abroad.

Tadesse said the Ethiopian government is currently working to address challenges affecting the domestic pharmaceutical industry as part of Ethiopia’s 10-year development plan.

As the Ethiopian government in recent years embarked on attracting foreign firms in the pharmaceutical sector, Chinese firms are among the major foreign firms exerting their capital and technology in the sector.’

The Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) had also previously commended the Chinese-built Kilinto Industrial Park (KIP) for boosting the country’s ambition to attract experienced international pharmaceutical companies across the globe. It stressed that the industrial park, dedicated exclusively to pharmaceutical firms, will power the East African country’s potential to attract more foreign companies in the pharmaceutical sector.

Covering 270 hectares of land on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, the KIP was built by the Chinese construction giant China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group Co., Ltd., at a cost of 204 million U.S. dollars. Enditem