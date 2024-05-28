EU Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Russia Following Navalny Developments

The Council of the European Union (EU) on Monday announced a new framework for restrictive measures against Russia over the alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The sanctions regime involves trade restrictions on equipment, technology and software intended primarily for use in information security and the monitoring or interception of telecommunications, the Council said in a statement.

It also sanctioned one entity and 19 individuals alleged to have played key roles in the imprisonment and ultimate death of Navalny.