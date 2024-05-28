Michael Akafia Appointed President of Ghana Chamber of Mines

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has appointed Mr Michael Akafia, as the new President.

He is replacing Mr Joshua Mortoti, a news release copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

It stated that Mr Akafia, who currently serves as Vice President External Affairs at Gold Fields Ghana Limited, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the mining industry.

It noted that his extensive background in legal, compliance, and mining business, coupled with his strategic vision and leadership skills, makes him an exemplary choice to lead the Chamber during this pivotal time.

The statement indicated that Chamber’s appreciation to Mr Mortoti, stating that his leadership had been instrumental in advancing their objectives.

“The Chamber extends its heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Mortoti for his service and wishes him success in his future endeavours,” the statement said.

“We are confident that Michael Akafia will continue to advance the mission and vision of the Ghana Chamber of Mines,” said Mr Sulemanu Koney, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber.

“His dedication to sustainable mining practices and his commitment to the economic development of Ghana will be invaluable as he takes on this new role,” Mr Koney added.

Mr Akafia has since expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead the Chamber.

“I am honoured to accept this responsibility and to work with the esteemed members of the Executive Committee and Council to achieve the vision and mission of our Chamber,” he said.

He pledged to work together with members for continuous advocacy for policies that supported the growth of the mining sector and contributed to the prosperity of the country.

Mr Akafia studied International Commercial Litigation at the University College London, and obtained an LLM in International Dispute Resolution from the Queen Mary University of London.

He also holds an MBA(Finance) from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), a certificate in Environmental Law from the University of Pretoria, Qualifying Certificate in Law from the Ghana School of Law, an LLB from the University of Ghana School of Law and a BA (Econs & Geog) from the University of Cape Coast.

He joined Gold Fields in 2010 and has been the Vice President and Head of Legal and Compliance since March 2015.

Mr Akafia has a multi-disciplinary background in law, economics, tax and finance and was licensed by Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission in 2009 as an Investment Advisor’s Representative.

He was admitted by the Chartered Institute of Taxation as a Tax Practitioner in 2016, licensed by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority as pensions funds trustee in 2014 and the Registrar of Companies as an Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor in 2023.

Mr Akafia has previously worked for SIC Financial Services Limited (SIC-FSL) as Head of Legal and Company Secretary, Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa, and Ankomah law firm as an Associate, and for Lawfields Consulting as Research and Legal Assistant.

He previously lectured business law and jurisprudence at Zenith University College and served on several Boards including Enterprise Tier 2 Pension Scheme.

He is also a past Chairman of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee of the Ghana Chamber of Mines.