Events to Follow on January 13

US-RUSSIA SECURITY TALKS VIA OSCE TO TAKE PLACE IN VIENNA

Security consultations between the United States and Russia will take place in Vienna at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, the day after similar talks took place at a Russia-NATO Council meeting in Brussels.

NATO CHIEF TO MEET WITH ESTONIAN PRESIDENT

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Estonian President Alar Karis in Brussels. After the meeting, the officials will hold a joint press conference which will begin at 09:15 GMT and will be streamed live on the official NATO website.

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER TO VISIT GERMAN CHANCELLOR

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will pay an official visit to Berlin to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. During the talks, the officials will discuss bilateral cooperation on the climate and the economy. The talks will also touch on tension at the border with Ukraine, the primacy of law in Europe, migration, and economic recovery.

EU COUNCIL CHIEF TO MEET WITH CZECH PRIME MINISTER

European Council President Charles Michel will meet with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague. The meeting will begin at 11:00 local time (10:00 GMT).

COLOMBIAN, PERUVIAN LEADERS TO MEET IN VILLA DE LEYVA

Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez and his Peruvian counterpart, Pedro Castillo, will meet in the Colombian city of Villa de Leyva as part of the Binational Cabinet, the highest body for dialogue between the nations. The leaders are expected to sign an agreement on cooperation in security, trade, and communications.

LAUNCH OF UKRAINIAN SICH-2-30 SPACECRAFT

The Ukrainian-made Sich-2-30 satellite is scheduled to be launched into space aboard a Falcon 9 launch vehicle from SpaceX at Cape Canaveral, Florida.