Events to Follow on October 25, 2022

BERLIN TO HOST INTERNATIONAL EXPERT CONFERENCE ON UKRAINE’S RECOVERY

The International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine will take place in Berlin.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will co-host the conference, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver the keynote address.

The participants will discuss the financing of Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction, as well as key priorities for the country’s growth and development with a view to EU accession.

ISRAELI PRESIDENT TO VISIT UNITED STATES

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will start a two-day official visit to Washington on October 25, to strengthen bilateral relations.

The president is scheduled to hold a meeting with US President Joe Biden, as well as senior White House officials, senators and Jewish community leaders.

ARMENIAN FOREIGN MINISTER TO PAY OFFICIAL VISIT TO VATICAN

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to the Vatican from October 25-26.

Mirzoyan is scheduled to hold meetings with high-ranking officials of the Holy See and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. In addition, the minister will attend the Holy Mass for Peace in Armenia in major papal basilica Santa Maria Maggiore.

FINNISH DELEGATION TO VISIT TURKEY FOR NATO MEMBERSHIP TALKS

A delegation from the Finnish Justice Ministry will visit Ankara to discuss issues hindering the ratification procedure for Finland’s NATO membership.

Turkey and Finland are expected to discuss the extradition of persons affiliated with organizations which Ankara considers terrorist, including the organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

LUXEMBOURG TO HOST MEETING OF EU ENERGY COUNCIL

The European Union’s Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council will convene a meeting in Luxembourg.

Energy ministers will discuss the regulation policy on common internal market rules for renewable and natural gases and hydrogens. In addition, the European Commission will present a proposal for a Council Regulation on enhancing solidarity through better coordination of gas purchases, exchanges of gas across borders and reliable price benchmarks.