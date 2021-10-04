Events to Follow on October 4

NOBEL PRIZE FOR SCIENCE

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine will be awarded at 9:30 GMT on Monday. Shortlisted candidates are not usually announced, but one possibility could be the researchers behind the messenger RNA technique — Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman. BionNTech, where Kariko is a senior vice-president, and Pfizer developed their coronavirus vaccine based on the technique.

RUSSIA-EGYPT TALKS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, in Moscow. The two are expected to touch upon Russian-Egyptian cooperation in trade, economy, culture and other fields as well the situation in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

OPEC+ MEETING

The OPEC+ oil output pact will hold a meeting at the level of ministers to discuss conformity to the production cut deal and future steps.

At the previous meeting, the alliance reiterated its commitment to the earlier-agreed increase in oil production.

PUIGDEMONT’S EXTRADITION HEARING

The former Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont is expected to attend a hearing in the Italian court, where the decision will be made on his extradition to Spain.

Puigdemont was arrested upon his arrival in Italy in September but later released from custody until the hearing.