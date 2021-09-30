Events to Follow on September 30

RUSSIAN, KAZAKH LEADERS TO DISCUSS COOPERATION AT ONLINE MEETING

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will discuss priority areas of the countries’ strategic partnership during an online meeting.

The meeting will be held as part of the 17th edition of the Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum. The event was originally scheduled for November 2020 in the Kazakh city of Kokshetau but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GENEVA TO HOST 2ND ROUND OF RUSSIAN-US STRATEGIC STABILITY TALKS

Russia and the United States will hold the second round of the strategic stability consultations in Switzerland.

The Russian delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, while the US team is led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The inaugural round was held in Geneva in late July after the relevant commitment was made during the landmark summit between Moscow and Washington in June.

PACE TO HOLD URGENT DEBATES ON AFGHANISTAN

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will hold urgent debates on the situation in Afghanistan.

The agenda will also include the increased migration pressure on the borders with Belarus, as well as a new draft protocol to the Council of Europe’s Convention on Cybercrime.

The discussions will take place as part of PACE’s autumn session, taking place in Strasbourg from September 27-30.

VERDICT ON SARKOZY’S CORRUPTION CASE TO BE DELIVERED

A Paris court is expected to deliver a decision on the case of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on illegal financing of his election campaign in 2012.

The former French leader is accused of using a fake invoice scheme to hide overspending with the help of PR firm Bygmalion and his UMP party. The campaign reportedly cost him almost twice the allowed sum. Sarkozy pleaded not guilty.

2ND RUSSIAN-EGYPTIAN YOUTH FORUM TO START IN EGYPT

The second Russian-Egyptian Youth Forum will start in the Northern African country, with the Russian delegation visiting the capital of Cairo and the city of New Alamein.

Th event will be dedicated to innovation and artificial intelligence and gather 30 participants aged from 18 to 35 on each side.

The forum, running through October 9, aims at contributing to the development of Russian-Egyptian youth cooperation in the field of information technology.

The inaugural forum was held in the Russian city of Kazan from May 19-22.

OFFICIAL PREQUEL OF WINNIE-THE-POOH STORY TO COME OUT

The official prequel of the story about Winnie-the-Pooh, titled “Winnie-the-Pooh: Once There Was a Bear,” will finally see the light, marking the 95th anniversary of the first publication of Pooh’s adventures.

The story will take readers back to the times when the much-loved bear was bought from Harrods for baby Christopher Robin, imagining the “before stories” of Pooh, Eeyore and Piglet for the first time.

The prequel is written in the style of the original story’s author, A. A. Milne, by Jane Riordan, and illustrated by Mark Burgess in the style of E.H. Shepard.

ACADEMY MUSEUM OF FILM TO OPEN IN LOS ANGELES

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will finally open its doors to visitors in Los Angeles after several delays.

The museum, initially scheduled to open in 2017, is founded by the US film organization of the same name that hosts the renowned Academy Awards every year.

The US film industry has been mulling the idea of creating its own museum that will preserve and pay tribute to achievements in filmmaking as early as in 1929, two years after the Oscars was launched. But it took decades to implement the projects — first due to financial issues, then due to the coronavirus pandemic.