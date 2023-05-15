Ex-president Mahama scores 98.9 percent victory to lead NDC for 4th time

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama will lead Ghana’s main opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2024 elections after the Electoral Commission (EC) declared him the winner with a landslide victory in the party’s presidential primaries early Sunday.

Mahama polled 297, 603 representing around 98.9 percent of 300,784 total valid votes cast throughout 276 constituencies across the country on Saturday.

His main contender, Kojo Bonsu, a former mayor of Kumasi, came after him, while the third contender, former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor, pulled out of the race at the last minute.

“I am humbled by this overwhelming vote of confidence in me from the party. My profound gratitude goes to the NDC delegates for their support throughout the campaigns,” said Mahama in reaction to his victory.

Ghanaians will go to the polls in December next year to elect a new president and 276 parliament members.