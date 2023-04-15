Explosion kills two in Tanzania sugar factory

At least two workers in a sugar factory in the Morogoro region in eastern Tanzania were killed by an explosion and scores of others injured, Alex Mkama, the Morogoro regional police commander confirmed Friday.

Mkama said investigations on the cause of the explosion were underway but he could not rule out that the explosion might have been caused by gas.

He said the explosion that killed the two persons occurred Wednesday, adding that he had rushed to the factory at Loliondo Dakawa in the Mvomero district, where he joined the investigators after he received reports of the explosion. Enditem