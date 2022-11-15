Fazer Amey to develop junior golf in Ghana

Head Professional at Westerham Golf Club, Fazer Amey, has donated golf clubs and a bag to support the development and growth of junior golf in Ghana.

The items were donated to Ghana’s fast rising non-profit charity organisation, Captain One Golf Society.

Presenting the items, the Head Pro. explained that he was motivated to make the donation after hearing about the success story on Captain One Golf Society’s kids project currently running at all major golf courses in Ghana.

He said, “as a golfer, I get excited when underprivileged people are given hope and an opportunity to showcase their talents and this falls directly in line with what Captain One is doing, so I am very pleased to contribute to change the lives of these kids”.

He added that he would contact the organisation anytime any golf equipment that could assist the growth of the project became available.

President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society, Mr. Pius Ayeh Appiah, thanked Mr. Amey for the support and assured him that the equipment would be used for its intended purpose.

He mentioned that Captain One Golf Society had a kid’s golf development programme across the various golf clubs in Ghana therefore the donated items would be distributed to help train the young kids in the sport.

He also added that the society was now a fully registered non-profit organization, therefore they would work towards making golf a sport for all especially the vulnerable and underprivileged in society.

The President therefore called for more support and urged Ghanaians to debunk the notion that golf was a sport for the elite.

Captain One Golf Society is currently preparing for the second edition of the Captain One Kids Tournament scheduled to tee-off at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi on Friday, January 20, 2023.