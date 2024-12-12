FIFA Announces Hosts for 2030 and 2034 Men’s World Cups Amid Controversy

FIFA has officially named the hosts for the 2030 and 2034 Men’s World Cups, with Spain, Portugal, and Morocco securing the 2030 tournament and Saudi Arabia chosen as the venue for 2034. ‘

The announcement was made during a vote at FIFA’s Extraordinary Congress on December 11.

In a historic gesture, the 2030 World Cup will feature matches in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, paying tribute to the 100th anniversary of the first-ever World Cup. However, despite the celebratory nature of the decision, the selection process has sparked significant controversy.

The bidding for both World Cups was relatively uncontested, as Spain, Portugal, and Morocco were the only candidates for 2030, while Saudi Arabia’s bid for 2034 went unchallenged. Nevertheless, the Saudi bid has drawn sharp criticism, particularly regarding the country’s human rights record.

Ahead of the vote, the Swiss Football Association called on FIFA to ensure that human rights issues in Saudi Arabia are carefully monitored by both the organisation and the International Labour Organisation. Amnesty International also expressed concern, with Steve Cockburn, the head of labour rights and sport, accusing FIFA of “reckless” decision-making.

“FIFA’s reckless decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia without ensuring adequate human rights protections are in place will put many lives at risk,” Cockburn said. “FIFA knows that workers will be exploited and even die without fundamental reforms in Saudi Arabia, and yet has chosen to press ahead regardless.”

The Football Supporters’ Association also raised alarms, citing concerns over the fan experience in Saudi Arabia, where cultural and logistical challenges are expected to complicate the World Cup experience.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino responded to the backlash, defending the choice and expressing confidence that the hosts would address the concerns raised. “We are aware of critics and fears, and I fully trust our hosts to address all open points,” Infantino said. “We have a transparency that will shape real and lasting change. That is what we expect and look forward to—social improvements and positive human rights impacts. That is one of the responsibilities of hosting a World Cup, and the world will of course be watching.”

With the host nations now officially confirmed, attention will turn to how Saudi Arabia and the 2030 trio of Spain, Portugal, and Morocco navigate the challenges ahead, particularly in addressing ongoing human rights and logistical concerns as the world prepares for the next two World Cups.