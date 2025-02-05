Flutterwave’s 2024 Report Highlights Global Expansion and Tech Innovation

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading fintech company, has unveiled its 2024 end-of-year report, showcasing a year of unprecedented growth, technological breakthroughs, and customer success.

The report cements Flutterwave’s status as a powerhouse in the global payments technology sector, with significant strides in expanding its international footprint and enhancing its service offerings.

Since its inception in 2016, Flutterwave has processed over 630 million transactions worth $31 billion, solidifying its role as a key player in African enterprise payments. The 2024 report reveals that 48% of businesses on its platform received payments from new geographic locations, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. This growth underscores Flutterwave’s ability to connect African businesses with global markets, a critical factor in its rising influence.

The company expanded its operations to five new African countries—Rwanda, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, and Mozambique—bringing its total presence to over 35 countries. Additionally, Flutterwave now supports more than 150 currencies, enabling seamless cross-border transactions for its users. In the United States, the company secured 31 additional Money Transfer Licenses and launched its Send App in 49 states, further strengthening its ability to serve the African diaspora and global customers.

Technological innovation remained a cornerstone of Flutterwave’s strategy in 2024. The company improved its card velocity by five times, enhancing fraud detection capabilities and saving hundreds of thousands in card processing fees. It also introduced Direct Debit in Nigeria, signaling a shift toward account-based payments, a trend expected to gain momentum in 2025. A strategic partnership with OPay granted Flutterwave access to over 40 million users, significantly expanding its customer base.

These advancements earned Flutterwave prestigious accolades, including a spot on CNBC’s Top 250 Fintech Companies list and recognition as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for the EMEA region in 2024. The report also highlighted the success of Flutterwave’s clients, such as Risevest, a wealth management platform that achieved a 93% customer journey completion rate while entering new markets, and Trove Finance, which recorded a 100% success rate for ‘pay with bank transfers’ using Flutterwave’s infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Flutterwave plans to launch its next-generation API in the first half of 2025. This innovation aims to redefine payment infrastructure in Africa, offering smoother payment experiences, easier integrations, and enhanced customer control over API functionalities. With a focus on sustainable growth and cutting-edge solutions, Flutterwave is poised to maintain its leadership in the global fintech industry.

The company’s 2024 achievements reflect its unwavering commitment to innovation and expansion, ensuring it remains at the forefront of shaping the future of payments worldwide. As Flutterwave continues to bridge gaps in global commerce, its impact on Africa’s digital economy and beyond is set to grow even further.