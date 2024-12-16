Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah Promises Results-Oriented Government under Mahama

Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff, has assured Ghanaians that John Dramani Mahama’s upcoming government will operate with the efficiency and determination of a task force.

Speaking to Joy News, Debrah emphasized that the Mahama administration is committed to delivering tangible results in response to the mandate given by the people of Ghana.

Despite the lean structure of the government, Debrah expressed confidence that the administration will remain focused on achieving its goals, particularly in the area of agro-processing, which he identified as a key driver for economic growth and job creation. He outlined the government’s determination to establish industries, expand agro-processing, and create employment opportunities for Ghanaians.

“The joy of having the mandate and the chance to make a real difference is what resonates with me,” Debrah stated. “Campaigning is over, the rhetoric is over—we are now focused on delivery. We will make things happen.”

Debrah further explained that the government’s promise of 60 ministers, while seemingly modest in comparison to other nations, will be sufficient for achieving their objectives. Drawing comparisons to the United States, where fewer ministers are able to effect significant change, he assured that the limited number of ministers will not hinder their ambitions.

“This government is going to run like a taskforce—setting tasks and achieving them,” Debrah said. “With 60 ministers, we will make it work, and you’ll be impressed with the results.”