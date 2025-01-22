Former Ghana Roads Minister Rejects Claims on Road Construction under Akufo-Addo Administration

In a spirited defense of his administration’s achievements, former Roads and Highways Minister Francis Asenso Boakye has rejected claims made by Minister-designate Kwame Agbodza regarding the total length of roads constructed during the previous government.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Asenso-Boakye clarified that the NPP government, under President Akufo-Addo, had developed a total of 13,624 kilometers of roads, far exceeding the 673 kilometers of new roads Agbodza had highlighted.

Asenso-Boakye expressed concern that Agbodza’s focus on the newly constructed roads failed to fully capture the broader scope of road development efforts under the Akufo-Addo administration. “The total road network developed by the Akufo-Addo administration from 2017 to June 2024 stands at 13,624 kilometers,” he stated, pointing out that the previous government’s achievements were significantly more comprehensive. Asenso-Boakye emphasized that the 673 kilometers referenced by Agbodza represented new construction, excluding other critical contributions such as asphalt overlays, re-graveling, and rehabilitations, all of which helped expand and upgrade the country’s road infrastructure.

He criticized Agbodza for selectively presenting a narrow perspective that, according to him, undermined the broader and more impactful road sector progress. Asenso-Boakye went on to provide further details of the NPP administration’s road development, noting how vital road works, including rehabilitation and regravelling, played an essential role in improving transportation in Ghana. Highlighting specific projects such as the Ofankor-Nsawam road, he pointed out how these rehabilitations significantly enhanced the usability and safety of key routes.

While Asenso-Boakye’s remarks were pointed in their criticism of Agbodza’s framing of the NPP’s accomplishments, he also expressed admiration for some of the incoming minister’s goals. He commended Agbodza’s focus on road maintenance and the completion of unfinished projects—strategies that he noted aligned with the NPP’s own vision for sustainable infrastructure development.

Despite their differences, Asenso-Boakye concluded with a personal message, acknowledging the long-standing relationship between him and Agbodza. The two, who had shared leadership roles as student leaders at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, have a history of respect and admiration for each other’s public service careers. Asenso-Boakye expressed confidence that Agbodza would excel in his new role, while urging the public and lawmakers to appreciate the full scope of the NPP’s road sector contributions.

This public exchange highlights a key moment of political disagreement as the new government settles in. It also underscores the challenges facing the current administration as it seeks to build on the infrastructure legacy of its predecessor. With road development being a key focus, the debate over achievements and future priorities will likely continue to dominate discussions in Parliament and among the public.