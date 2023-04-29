Former Kickboxer, Chief Gets Doctorate Degree

Former President of the Ghana Kickboxing Association, Nii Adotey Dzata1 aka Joseph Mingle has been honoured with a doctorate degree by the International Kingdom University in Florida, USA on Friday April 28, 2023 at the National Theater in Accra.

Nii Dzata 1 who is Shipi of the Sempe Stool as well as Mankralo of Sakaman and Gyasehene of Asubua was honoured due to his humanitarian and philanthropic duties as well as discipline and hard work to accomplish all projects.

He told the media that people should sacrifice in helping others, and called on Ghanaians to work hard.

Nii Dzata who once contested for Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and lost by a single vote appealed for unity among sports administrators and urged them to ensure that Ghana successfully hosts the African Games and win medals.

He contested at the African and World kickboxing championship and won medals for Ghana, earning him a Sports Writers Association of Ghana Award in 2010

The third Global Honorary Doctorate Award was conferred on 13 other personalities including two queen mothers who have contributed to socio economic, education, tourism and health promotion and development of the country.