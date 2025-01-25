Former NIA CEO Calls for Unity and Commitment in Government and Party Leadership

Osei Kwame Griffiths, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), has urged unity and a collective sense of purpose among appointees and party members to ensure the success of the current government.

Speaking during an interview on Joy Prime’s KMJ, Griffiths emphasized the importance of managing expectations, fostering inclusivity, and committing to national progress.

Reflecting on his experiences in the Ashanti Region before and after the elections, Griffiths noted that understanding the expectations of ordinary citizens—like plantain sellers, teachers, and assembly workers—is key to effective governance. “When you talk to people, you have women come to you, they sell plantain, and someone says something that makes you understand their expectations,” he said. He stressed that managing voters’ expectations is critical both during elections and in the years that follow.

Griffiths also pointed out a common issue following the enthusiasm of election campaigns: the disappointment and demotivation felt by those who are not appointed to influential positions after the polls. He highlighted the need for individuals, including those working in various sectors, to understand that only one Finance Minister can be appointed and that the president, as the elected leader, must be able to work effectively.

He also touched on the internal dynamics of political appointments, urging appointees to focus on their responsibilities rather than personal political ambitions, particularly those with presidential aspirations. “Those who have presidential ambitions should take them on. That’s the million-dollar question,” he said, hinting at the potential conflict of interest when appointees prioritize their future over the present.

Griffiths addressed the long-standing issue of succession planning within political parties, noting how it has led to divisions and discontent over the years. He referenced the challenges during the Rawlings era when party members felt certain candidates were being imposed, a situation that, according to Griffiths, did not go over well with the party faithful.

Finally, Griffiths underscored the critical importance of unity within political parties. He argued that the perception of division, whether real or imagined, can have a significant impact on electoral outcomes. “Politics is a game of perception. How people see you as a unified party matters,” Griffiths stated, adding that even the perception of breakaways can affect a party’s electoral margins.

In his remarks, Griffiths reinforced the notion that unity, commitment, and managing expectations are essential to achieving long-term success for both the government and the ruling political party.