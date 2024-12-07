Former President John Dramani Mahama Casts His Vote in 2024 Elections

Former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has cast his vote in the 2024 general elections.

Accompanied by his team, Mahama voted at the Bole Bamboi polling station in the Savannah Region, his hometown.

After voting, Mahama called on Ghanaians to select leadership that reflects honesty, integrity, and a strong commitment to addressing the country’s pressing issues. He expressed confidence in the fairness of the electoral process and urged his supporters to stay vigilant, ensuring that every vote is accurately counted.

Throughout his campaign, Mahama has emphasized plans to revitalize Ghana’s economy, create more job opportunities for the youth, and restore trust in the country’s governance.