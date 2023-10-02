4 cars collide at UPSA junction

In the early hours of 2nd October accident involving four cars had a crush at the University of Professional Studies due to a traffic light malfunction.

Reports from residents of UPSA and motorists on campus indicate that the cars were moving on their own without traffic direction or any traffic assistance, this has led to heavy traffic at the place.

Motorists and residents of the area are expressing worry over the incident and seeking the government to replace and maintain the malfunctioned traffic light to provide easy commuting and avoid further occurrences.

Some personnel from the Ghana Police Service are currently on the scene trying to restore some sanity on the road.