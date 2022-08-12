Four Journalists Killed in Mexico

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
Press
Gunmen have killed four employees of a local radio station in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez bordering the United States, media reported on Friday.

According to the report of Mexican newspaper Milenio, the gunmen started shooting at the four journalists near a pizza place without any warning, killing them as a result, including Alan Gonzalez, the head of the Megaradio broadcaster.

This was the latest episode of a wave of violence in Ciudad Juarez in the northern state of Chihuahua in recent days. Two women were earlier killed in a store in a Molotov cocktail attack by unknown assailants.

According to local authorities, unknown gunmen also fired at the prosecutor’s office building and set a truck on fire.

