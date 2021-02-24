Frank-Cob Motors and Trading Limited one of the leading engineering companies in the automobile industry, has refurbished free of charge an old Toyota vehicle belonging to the Esiama Divisional command of the Ghana Police Service(GPS).

The refurbishment works valued at GHc45,000, followed a visit by the Managing Director of the company, Mr Francis-Cobbah Humphrey to the Esiama Police Divisional command in the Ellembelle District where he saw the abandoned vehicle at the station.

In a philanthropic gesture, he brought the ramshackled vehicle to Frank-Cob Motors and Trading Ltd in Takoradi, where the company bought all the parts required to fix the vehicle taking cognizance of Frank-Cob Motors’ expertise in ix Japanese vehicles.

At a handing over ceremony at Nkroful, a suburb of Takoradi, Mr Humphrey whose speech was on his behalf by Mr Ben Quayson, a Manager of the company, said the gesture formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to ensure that the Ghana Police Service was adequately equipped with the relevant logistics to carry out its mandate effectively.

Mr Humphrey assured the Police administration of the company’s readiness to service the vehicle up to June 2021.

The Managing Director therefore appealed to other organizations with accident vehicles which are not repairable to bring them to Frank-Cob Motors for repairs.

Receiving the key to the vehicle, the Esiama Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Godact Dodzi Hlordzi, thanked Frank-Cob Motors on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong Boannuh and the Western Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Fosu Agyemang, for refurbishing the vehicle free of charge for the Esiama Divisional command.

ACP Hlordzi said when he took over somewhere last year, the vehicle was abandoned at Esiama but was later brought to Frank-Cob Motors following a visit to the command by Mr.Francis- Cobbah Humphrey.

He said the refurbished vehicle brings to three, the total number of official vehicles at the Divisional command.

He appealed to other public spirited organizations and philanthropists to donate more vehicles and other logistics to the service for it to discharge its mandate effectively.