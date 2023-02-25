French firm to provide 5,000 Zambian rural households with solar power

General Du Solaire, a French solar firm, said on Friday that it plans to electrify more than 5,000 households in the rural communities of Zambia by 2024.

Alexis Rehbinder, the company’s director for Africa and the Middle East, told Zambian Ambassador to France Christine Kaseba-Sata during a tour of the company’s solar plant in France that preparatory works to set up solar power plants in Zambia have advanced, and nine villages across the country were expected to benefit from the project.

The project, he said, has been designed to meet the demands of the people in need of accessing electricity, according to a statement released by the Zambian Embassy in France.

According to him, the project of electrifying the rural communities was aimed at supplementing the efforts of the country’s power utility, adding that the company will work with the local communities with the aim of incorporating them to be part of the project.

On her part, the Zambian envoy commended the French firm for choosing Zambia as one of the best destinations for foreign direct investment and assured the firm of the government’s commitments to safeguard the investment.

“This project will greatly benefit the small and medium enterprises which depend on electricity for their business activities,” she said.

According to the statement, the firm was an independent electricity producer and has more than 300 solar power plants in France.

Benin and Togo are the latest recipients of the project in Africa, while Zambia is the next investment destination, it added. Enditem