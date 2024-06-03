Freshstream Acquires Controlling Stake in Worldstream, Appoints New Leadership

Freshstream has announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Worldstream, a leading Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider based in the Netherlands.

Known for its state-of-the-art data centers and extensive deployment of over 15,000 servers, Worldstream operates in a high-growth market driven by the transition from on-premise to outsourced infrastructure, increasing data consumption, and complex use cases.

Founded in 2006 by Dirk Vromans and Lennert Vollebregt, Worldstream has achieved significant growth and transformation. Following the acquisition, the company will undergo a leadership transition with Ruben van der Zwan stepping in as the new CEO and Eric Boonstra joining the Board as non-executive Chair. Vromans and Vollebregt, who have stepped back from their executive roles since 2020, will remain minority shareholders.

Freshstream’s investment aims to accelerate Worldstream’s organic growth strategy. The company, headquartered in Naaldwijk, the Netherlands, employs over 70 people and serves a global customer base of more than 2,500 clients. Worldstream operates two self-owned data centers connected to AMS-IX, one of the world’s major internet exchanges.

This acquisition represents Freshstream’s seventh investment from its first independent fund, which closed last year with €762 million raised. Freshstream’s portfolio includes other high-growth, entrepreneur-founded companies such as Project Better Energy, DeterTech, Bella Figura Music, Big Motoring World, Nafinco, and MCR.

Ruben van der Zwan, Worldstream’s incoming CEO, expressed excitement about Freshstream’s investment, highlighting its potential to transform the company and support its expansion to meet rising demand for outsourced cloud and IT infrastructure. Paul Tutein Nolthenius, Director at Freshstream, noted the strong market position of Worldstream and its capacity to benefit from positive macro drivers in the sector.

Co-Founders Dirk Vromans and Lennert Vollebregt expressed their pride in Worldstream’s accomplishments and confidence in the new leadership team’s ability to drive the company to new heights. They will continue to support the company as investors alongside Freshstream.