The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has commended Mr. Eric Nkansah, a legendary Ghanaian sprinter, for his commitment to the cause of athletics in the country.

“We are grateful to the athletics icon for his inspiration and support, especially in the area of unearthing young talents,” Mr. Paul Tuffour, Ashanti Regional Athletics Head Coach, told the GNA Sports, Kumasi.

This was on the sidelines of the GAA’s ‘Open Championship’, held at the Paa Joe Stadium of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), bringing together some Ghanaian athletes to compete in track and field events.

The Nkansah Foundation, a brainchild of the legendary sprinter, in support of the programme, donated quantities of packed water and a variety of drinkables as well as snacks for the success of the competition.

Specializing in the 100 metres, Nkansah’s personal best time is 10.00 seconds – first achieved in June 1999 in Nuremberg, Germany.

He is ranked fourth of the ten all-time best 100 metre records in Ghana.

He is also one of the current national record holders in the 4 x 100 m relay with 38.12 seconds, achieved at the 1997 World Championships in Athens, Greece, where the Ghanaian team finished fifth in the finals.

Coach Tuffour entreated other retired and well-to-do athletes to come to the aid of the GAA to overcome the challenges militating against the development of athletics in the country.

They should also interact with young athletes to help mentor and inspire them for excellence in their career development.

