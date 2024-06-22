Gambo Set to Drop Highly Anticipated Afro Hip Hop EP, ‘One More Bullet

Ghanaian music luminary Bashir Annan, known by his stage name Gambo, is gearing up to launch a groundbreaking Extended Play (EP) titled ‘One More Bullet (1MB)’.

This project promises to fill a long-awaited gap in Ghana’s music scene with its authentic Afro Hip Hop flavor, marking a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop that has deeply influenced Gambo’s musical journey.

The upcoming EP, a follow-up to his critically acclaimed debut ‘New Era’, boasts an impressive lineup of international collaborations. Notably, American music icon Jim Jones joins Gambo on the remix of his hit track ‘Drip’, originally featuring Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem. The EP also features another heavyweight American rapper, The Game, on a track titled ‘Confidence’.

Gambo’s musical odyssey extends further with a collaboration with Tanzanian rap sensation G Yanko on ‘Loco’, solidifying his pan-African musical footprint. The EP, curated with six captivating tracks, also highlights collaborations with Ghanaian talents E.L. and Kofi Jumah on tracks ‘Enjoyment’ and ‘Conversation’ respectively.

Produced by renowned Ghanaian Hip Hop producer Furtune Dane, ‘One More Bullet (1MB)’ showcases Gambo’s artistic evolution and his recent engagements in the US music scene, forging alliances that promise to elevate his global musical influence.

Gambo’s EP is poised to resonate not only in Ghana but also on the international stage, marking a significant milestone in his musical journey and reinforcing his stature as a prominent figure in Afro Hip Hop.