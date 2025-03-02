GAWU Demands Clear Timelines for Mahama’s Poultry Policy Amid Import Reduction Push

General Secretary of the General Agricultural Workers’ Union (GAWU), Edward Kareweh, has called on President John Mahama to outline definitive timelines for the implementation of the government’s flagship “Nkoko Nkitinkiti” poultry development policy, stressing the need for realism in execution.

The appeal follows Mahama’s reaffirmation of the policy during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 27, 2025, where he pledged to slash Ghana’s annual $300 million poultry import bill by boosting local production.

Speaking in an interview with 3FM, Kareweh acknowledged the policy’s potential but pressed for clarity on its rollout. “This is a laudable initiative, but critical questions remain. Is this a one-year, two-year, or four-year plan? We assume it should align with the government’s term, but specifics matter,” he stated. The GAWU leader emphasized that Ghana’s poultry sector must aim not just for self-sufficiency but eventual export capacity, arguing that the country “has no excuse” to lag in an industry ripe for growth.

Mahama’s “Nkoko Nkitinkiti” program, a cornerstone of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) agricultural agenda, seeks to empower 55,000 households to produce eggs and poultry for domestic markets. The plan includes subsidies for farmers, scaled-up feed production, and veterinary support to curb costs and mortality rates in poultry stocks. During his SONA, the president framed the policy as a job creator for youth and a shield against costly imports, which currently dominate 90% of Ghana’s poultry consumption.

However, Kareweh cautioned against overloading the policy with vague promises, urging the administration to prioritize achievable targets. “If you’re not careful, you’ll list 50 promises and achieve none. Focus on two or three major pillars within four years—like feed affordability and disease control—to build a sustainable foundation,” he advised. His remarks underscore broader concerns about Ghana’s history of stalled agricultural initiatives, where ambitious pledges often clash with funding gaps and logistical hurdles.

Industry analysts note that past attempts to revive poultry production, such as the 2002 Broiler Rehabilitation Project, faltered due to high feed costs and competition from cheap imports. For “Nkoko Nkitinkiti” to succeed, experts say the government must enforce strict import restrictions, stabilize maize and soybean supplies for feed, and offer guaranteed pricing for local producers.

As pressure mounts for actionable details, the Mahama administration faces a pivotal test: translating campaign rhetoric into a structured, time-bound roadmap. For Kareweh and Ghana’s agricultural sector, the clock is ticking—and clarity cannot come soon enough.