Celestine Donkor Unveils Ambitious Vision to Build Ghana’s Largest Gospel Choir

Award-winning gospel artist Celestine Donkor has announced bold plans to grow her youth-focused music collective, Celestial Breed, into Ghana’s largest choir, driven by a passion to mentor the next generation of gospel talents.

The group, which debuted in 2025 with its first single “You Are Amazing,” currently comprises 20 young vocalists, many plucked from her backing team or discovered through grassroots outreach.

In an interview with Hitz FM, Donkor revealed the inspiration behind the initiative: “I receive countless messages from young people seeking mentorship. Individually, it’s overwhelming, so Celestial Breed became the solution—a structured platform to train, nurture, and showcase fresh voices.” Members undergo rigorous vocal coaching and earn lead roles on tracks once they meet performance standards, a strategy Donkor says ensures quality while fostering growth.

The choir’s debut single, released earlier this year, features collaborative harmonies, but Donkor’s vision stretches far beyond its current size. “I’m aiming for 100 members. I want to build the biggest choir in Ghana,” she declared, framing the project as both a spiritual mission and a cultural legacy.

Critics might question the scalability of such an ambitious target, but Donkor’s track record suggests otherwise. Long before launching Celestial Breed, she routinely spotlighted unknown talents in her music, including 2023’s “Oye”, which featured then-teenage singer Efua Baker. This new venture formalizes her mentorship ethos, blending artistry with intentional discipleship.

Industry observers note the initiative’s timing aligns with a surge in youth-led gospel collectives across West Africa, from Nigeria’s Worship Aid to Ghana’s Psalms Harmony. Yet Donkor’s focus on size and structure sets Celestial Breed apart, potentially creating a pipeline for future stars while addressing gaps in formal music education.

For now, the group remains a passion project with heavenly aspirations. As Donkor prepares to recruit more voices, her message is clear: Ghana’s gospel scene isn’t just about solo stars—it’s about lifting others, one harmony at a time.