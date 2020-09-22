The General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly opened on Tuesday with the theme of “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism — confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.”
Volkan Bozkir, president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, presided over the opening of the debate.
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505