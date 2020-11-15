The Ghana Football Association (GFA) was compelled to call-off two premier league matches following COVID 19 complications.

The season’s opener involving Aduana Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak was called off at the last minute when the GFA was informed that, players and officials of Hearts of Oak would need further tests before playing a match.

The GFA said further tests would be conducted on players and officials of Hearts by the Public Health services before approval is given for their participation in the league.