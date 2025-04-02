Ghana Abolishes E-Levy, Mandates Immediate Compliance

Ghana’s Electronic Transfer Levy (e-levy) ceased deductions effective midnight April 2, 2025, following President John Mahama’s formal assent to repeal the tax.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) instructed telecom operators and financial institutions to halt the 1% charge immediately and refund any accidental deductions to customers.

In a directive issued late Tuesday, the GRA’s Domestic Tax Revenue Division authorized charging entities to configure systems for zero e-levy application. Telecom providers, including MTN Ghana, confirmed compliance despite the abrupt timeline. Dr. Ken Ashigbey, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, assured customers that any erroneous charges post-deadline would be refunded directly by service providers. “By morning, transactions will reflect zero e-levy. Inadvertent deductions will be reversed promptly,” he stated during a TV3 interview.

The levy, introduced in 2022 at 1.75% and later reduced to 1%, faced widespread criticism for stifling mobile money adoption. Its abolition fulfills a key campaign pledge by President Mahama, who also aims to scrap betting and emissions taxes. The GRA mandated telecom firms to submit refund reports and settle outstanding e-levy collections from pre-April 2 transactions.

Analysts anticipate the move will rejuvenate Ghana’s digital payment sector, which saw transaction volumes decline under the tax. The repeal aligns with broader efforts to reduce financial burdens on consumers and stimulate cash-lite economic growth. However, fiscal experts caution that the policy shift may impact revenue targets, as the e-levy previously contributed to government coffers.

Telecom operators now await further guidance on operational adjustments, while the GRA monitors compliance across platforms. The government faces scrutiny over balancing economic relief with fiscal stability as reforms unfold.