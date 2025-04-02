Ghana Scraps Key Taxes Under Mahama’s Reform Push

President John Mahama has abolished Ghana’s Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), Betting Tax, and Emissions Tax, fulfilling a central campaign pledge to ease financial pressures on citizens and businesses.

The move, enacted through parliamentary bills signed into law this week, marks a significant shift in fiscal policy aimed at stimulating economic activity.

The repealed taxes included a 1% charge on electronic transactions introduced in 2022, a 10% levy on gambling winnings, and emissions fees criticized for raising consumer costs. Their abolition follows the March 13 presentation of eight tax reform bills by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, which sought to streamline Ghana’s revenue system.

Mahama, who vowed during his 2024 campaign to eliminate the taxes within 120 days of office, described the reforms as critical to reducing living expenses and fostering growth. “These repeals reflect our commitment to relieving economic burdens and enabling businesses and individuals to thrive,” he said in a statement.

The E-Levy had drawn widespread backlash for stifling digital payment adoption, while the betting tax faced opposition from gaming operators. Industry stakeholders and consumer advocates welcomed the changes, predicting increased financial inclusion and business investment. The government assured that alternative revenue measures would offset fiscal impacts, though specifics remain undisclosed.

Analysts anticipate the reforms could boost consumer spending and digital transaction volumes, key drivers of Ghana’s cash-lite economy agenda. The repeal aligns with broader efforts to attract investment and stabilize inflation, which reached 23.2% in March 2025. Critics, however, urge transparency on replacement revenue streams to avoid budget shortfalls.

The policy shift underscores Mahama’s focus on economic relief amid global inflationary pressures, with further tax reforms expected in the coming months.