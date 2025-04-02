Ghana Introduces Reflective Sticker Number Plates to Curb Counterfeiting

Ghana’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has launched a new reflective sticker number plate system to combat widespread counterfeit vehicle registrations.

The initiative, announced by DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey, targets fraudulent practices at ports and private garages where illegal plates have facilitated the circulation of unregistered vehicles.

Kotey revealed that some contractors tasked with issuing DVLA-approved plates instead produced counterfeit versions, undermining regulatory efforts. Contracts with these firms have since been terminated. The new tamper-proof stickers, equipped with advanced security features, aim to restore integrity to the registration process.

Each sticker includes a QR code for instant verification of registration details, an expiration date for validity checks, and a design that self-destructs if removed. “Once affixed, the sticker cannot be transferred to another vehicle without damage,” Kotey explained during an interview with Hot FM. The system also provides comprehensive vehicle history, aiding law enforcement in identifying illicit registrations.

Under the revised framework, temporary “DV plates” previously issued at ports will now be allocated exclusively to private garages as provisional tags for unsold vehicles. Permanent stickers will be issued post-purchase, ensuring traceability.

The DVLA emphasized that the reforms will enhance road safety and regulatory compliance, addressing longstanding gaps exploited by counterfeiters. The authority reaffirmed its commitment to modernizing Ghana’s vehicle registration infrastructure amid broader efforts to curb traffic violations and improve national security.